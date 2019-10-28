Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday directed the Justice Department to produce by October 30 grand jury testimony referenced in Mueller’s report. That information could be of value to House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The department says that once the grand jury material is released to the House Judiciary Committee, there is no guarantee that it will remain secret.

