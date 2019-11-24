“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated,” the court said in the Saturday release.

The health of Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s liberal wing, is a matter of constant attention and speculation.

AD

She announced Aug. 23 that she had completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy — a highly focused treatment that concentrates an intense dose of radiation on a tumor — after a malignancy was discovered on her pancreas.

AD

It was the second treatment for cancer in nine months for Ginsburg. She had a portion of her left lung removed in December and in past decades was treated for colon and pancreatic cancer. She broke her ribs in a fall in November 2018, which resulted in the discovery of the lung cancer.

She recently missed a day of oral arguments at the court with what a spokeswoman called a stomach bug. She was on the bench last Monday when the court released orders and swore in new members of the Supreme Court bar.

AD