Prosecutors persuaded jurors at Ng’s 2017 trial in New York that he paid more than $1.7 million in bribes in an effort to build a center to serve struggling Southern Hemisphere nations.
Paul Clement, Ng’s Supreme Court lawyer, argued that his client was seeking formal support for a center he intended to build for free. “The object of this alleged bribery was not to funnel UN funds to petitioner, but very nearly the opposite,” Clement wrote.
