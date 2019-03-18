WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Hawaii bed and breakfast that wouldn’t rent a room to a lesbian couple.

The justices on Monday are leaving in place Hawaiian state court rulings that found the Aloha Bed & Breakfast in Honolulu violated Hawaii’s anti-discrimination law by turning the couple away.

Owner Phyllis Young had argued she should be allowed to turn away gay couples because of her religious beliefs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.