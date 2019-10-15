A lower court has ruled that board members were appointed in violation of the Constitution because they were not confirmed by the Senate. The board approves budgets and fiscal plans drawn up by the island’s government. It also handles bankruptcy-like cases that allow the island to restructure its debts.
Justice Samuel Alito asked facetiously if it’s “excessively cynical” to think that the hedge funds were more interested in the money at stake than the constitutional challenge they are mounting.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD