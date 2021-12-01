On Wednesday, Barrett noted the “benefits of stare decisis.” But she also said in an exchange with Mississippi’s solicitor general, Scott Stewart, that the principle is “not an inexorable command and that there are some circumstances in which overruling it is possible.” She noted that the court in deciding Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 ruling affirming Roe, had taken into account public reaction and asked, “Is that a factor that you accept, or are you arguing that we should minimize that factor?”