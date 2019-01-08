(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 30, 2018 Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. - Seated from left: Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Samuel Alito. Standing from left: Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent at the resumption of Supreme Court hearings January 7, 2019, recovering at home from cancer surgery at age 85. A linchpin of the court's liberal wing, Ginsburg is said to have never missed a hearing since her appointment to the high court 25 years ago."Justice Ginsburg is unable to be present today, but will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments," chief justice John Roberts said. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh issued his first Supreme Court opinion Tuesday, an easy lift for an experienced judge writing for unanimous colleagues in a noncontroversial case.

It involved one company suing another about who decides whether certain disputes should be settled by arbitration. The answer was that an arbitrator, rather than a judge, should make the decision in contracts calling for arbitration.

Kavanaugh’s debut as author came in front of only seven of his colleagues. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recuperating from cancer surgery last month, remained at home. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has said she will participate by reading transcripts of the oral arguments and the briefing in the cases she misses.

It is customary for new justices to receive relatively noncontroversial cases for their debuts, and Kavanaugh’s fit that bill. His opinion did not delve into the merits of the dispute between a dental equipment manufacturer and its distributor, or even into the details of the arbitration contract they had signed.

Instead, it looked at whether it was correct for judges to decide arbitrability questions “if the argument that the arbitration agreement applies to the particular dispute is ‘wholly groundless.’ ”

Kavanaugh said a reading of the Federal Arbitration Act supplied the answer.

“The Act does not contain a ‘wholly groundless’ exception, and we are not at liberty to rewrite the statute passed by Congress and signed by the President,” Kavanaugh wrote. “When the parties’ contract delegates the arbitrability question to an arbitrator, the courts must respect the parties’ decision as embodied in the contract.”

Companies generally prefer arbitration to litigation because it is cheaper and faster, and limits their exposure to large jury awards. Sometimes the arbitration contracts are with consumers, and sometimes they are between companies.

Kavanaugh noted arguments that going to the courts on some decisions was a timesaver, because “an arbitrator would inevitably reject arbitration in those cases where a judge would conclude that the argument for arbitration is wholly groundless.”

But Kavanaugh said, “Not always.”

“It is not unheard-of for one fairminded adjudicator to think a decision is obvious in one direction but for another fair-minded adjudicator to decide the matter the other way,” he wrote.

The case is Henry Schein, Inc. v. Archer & White Sales.