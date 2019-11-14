The liberal group Demand Justice rolled up a truck that replayed Ford’s testimony that a drunken Kavanaugh had assaulted her when both were teenagers. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the accusation, and was narrowly approved by the Republican-majority Senate.

Protesters changed “Impeach Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh attended last year’s Federalist Society gala just after his confirmation but said he did not want to speak until this year. The 54-year-old Marylander has publicly addressed only a gathering of judges and lawyers, and taught a summer class abroad for the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

It is hardly surprising he would keep a low profile after his bitterly partisan and brutal confirmation battle. The public’s image of Kavanaugh is likely his angry, tearful rebuttal of Ford’s accusations. (Or perhaps actor Matt Damon’s Saturday Night Live send-up of Kavanaugh’s explosive testimony; it has been viewed nearly 26 million times on YouTube.)

A recent poll showed Kavanaugh and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were the most well-known members of the court. But while Ginsburg was lauded by respondents, Kavanaugh’s favorable rating was underwater.

On the court, things have been different. Kavanaugh has been well-received by his colleagues and is known as a gracious questioner of the lawyers who come before him.

In the term that ended in June, Kavanaugh was in the majority of the court’s decisions more than any other justice. He agreed with some of the court’s liberal members almost as much as he agreed with some of the court’s conservatives, including Gorsuch.

Such evenhandedness has brought grumbles from some conservatives about what they consider Kavanaugh’s go-slow approach. He has balanced that by voting in favor of every important Trump administration initiative that has reached the court during his tenure.

Ginsburg, as the senior justice in the majority, picked Kavanaugh to write the court’s high-profile opinion saying an antitrust lawsuit against Apple could move forward. (Gorsuch wrote the dissent.)

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. chose Kavanaugh to write the court’s decision overturning the conviction and death sentence of Curtis Flowers, a black Mississippian who has been tried six times for murder by a white prosecutor. Kavanaugh wrote that the “state wanted to try Flowers before a jury with as few black jurors as possible, and ideally before an all-white jury.”

Gorsuch and Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

At speaking events this summer, Ginsburg praised Kavanaugh for hiring only female clerks for his initial term, which for the first time meant that more women than men filled the prestigious jobs.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan have sidestepped questions about Kavanaugh and the allegations against him.

“We are all human beings, we all have pasts,” Sotomayor told a judicial conference in Santa Fe earlier this year. “Now, whether things occurred or didn’t occur, all of that is irrelevant. It is yesterday, today is today, and moving forward, I have to work with him.”

Other liberals have not been as forgiving, and the speech in front of the Federalist Society renewed criticism.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, (D-R.I.), one of the court’s most consistent critics, recalled former White House counsel Donald McGahn’s response to claims the White House had “outsourced” the selection of judges to the society.

“I’ve been a member of the Federalist Society since law school — still am,” McGahn said. “So frankly, it seems like it’s been in-sourced.”

In a statement, Whitehouse said: “A private organization funded by anonymous donors having an improper role in the selection of judges and justices is bad enough. A Supreme Court justice returning favors to that organization is even worse. The court needs an ethics code.”

