Before returning to the school for his junior year, Gerhard sent a photo of his newly purchased AR-15 rifle to a group of friends on Snapchat. The text said: “Takin this bad boy up, this outta make the snowflakes melt, aye? And I mean snowflakes as in snow.”

Republican state Rep. John Reilly is sponsoring legislation to redefine the crime of making a terrorist threat or making a false report of terrorism.

“I never thought our society was so fragile that someone’s life could be ruined for telling a joke among friends,” said Reilly.

He added that Michigan’s definition contains no requirement that any particular target exist nor any “reasonable person” standard, exposing people to charges for telling what Reilly called harmless jokes.

Reilly was joined by Gerhard’s father, Mark, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference near the Capitol. Lucas Gerhard attended but did not speak per the advice of his lawyer since his case is pending.

The Chippewa County prosecutor could not be reached for comment.