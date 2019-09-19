WASHINGTON — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing a runner in Washington, D.C.

News outlets report Anthony Marquell Crawford was sentenced last week in the death of 35-year-old Wendy Martinez, who was attacked while running in her gentrifying neighborhood.

Crawford pleaded guilty this summer to first-degree murder in Martinez’s September 2018 slaying. She died just months before she was set to be married; Her mother said Martinez was buried in the wedding dress she planned to wear.

Authorities said Crawford stole a knife from a store and stabbed Martinez at least seven times as she waited for a traffic light at an intersection several blocks away. Court records show Crawford has a history of mental illness. Crawford’s defense says Crawford tested positive for cocaine use.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.