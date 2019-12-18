Santiago Nieto said five former officials who worked under Garcia Luna are also under investigation for embezzlement, conflict of interest and money laundering.

Garcia Luna is being held pending trial in the United States for allegedly taking drug-money bribes from the notorious Sinaloa cartel

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was indicted on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge in New York. He waived his right to a detention hearing in Dallas a week after the federal case against him was made public in New York City.

