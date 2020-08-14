The court-martial was delayed after Keago showed symptoms of COVID-19. He has since tested negative for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Reneau Kennedy, a psychologist and government witness who studies forensic recidivism, testified last month that Keago has a low rehabilitation potential.
In closing arguments, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Cox said criminal charges did not prevent him from attempting to sexually assault women. He noted the last incident, which happened after Keago knew he was charged with sexual assault.
“Confinement is the only way to stop it,” Cox said.
Defense attorney Lt. Cmdr. Andrea Kissner urged the members to focus on Keago as a father, a son, a brother and a midshipman.
“Midshipman Keago is a person,” Kissner said. “And as a person, Midshipman Keago deserves a fair sentence.”
The sentence represented nearly a middle ground between the defense and government. It was 20 years more than the defense asked for and 15 years less than the government’s request.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.