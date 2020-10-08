“She was a good friend,” Breyer said. “She was the kind of person — the more you know her, the more you like her. My goodness, I’ll miss her,” he said.
Breyer — who at age 82 is now the court’s oldest justice — said that when he when into his office at the court on the day of her memorial service, a birthday card she had sent a few weeks prior was sitting on his desk that said “to my younger colleague.”
When Breyer’s grandson was born recently, Ginsberg sent the baby a T-shirt that said “future law clerk for RBG,” he said.
