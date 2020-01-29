The sessions are likely to provide the first glimpse of what Roberts believes it means for the chief justice of the United States to “preside” over an impeachment trial of the president.

It is largely uncharted territory — only two chief justices in the nation’s history have been put in such a position. And there is disagreement among those who have studied impeachment over such basic questions as whether he can break a tie-vote, much less call witnesses on his own volition.

Over the eight days of impeachment proceedings, Roberts has been “less of a force than some people expected or hoped for,” said Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor who is an expert on impeachment and testified for congressional Democrats as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Things could change now. “This is the part where Roberts the judge will come into play,” Gerhardt said.

So far, Roberts has been more like a substitute teacher. He leads the Senate in the Pledge of Allegiance, takes his cues from the body’s leaders about schedule and somewhat reluctantly wields the small, hourglass shaped ivory gavel that comes with presiding over the Senate.

Roberts doesn’t use a gavel at the Supreme Court, and that’s not the only difference. Advocates at the high court generally have 30 minutes to present their case; Roberts began Tuesday’s session by telling Trump’s lawyers they had “15 hours and 33 minutes” of remaining time. They used just a fraction.

Roberts’s timekeeping has been meticulous, but his critics have not been impressed.

“So far, I think he has failed to ensure an impartial, fair trial,” said Brian Fallon of the liberal organization Demand Justice. He believes Roberts could have done more to maintain decorum in the chamber, where some senators folded paper airplanes and fussed with fidget-spinners as House managers took turns at a marathon presentation.

“There was no effort to enforce the Senate’s own rules”on decorum, Fallon said.

Roberts’s only substantive intervention came in the early morning hours of the first day, when he criticized both the House managers and Trump’s lawyers for overheated rhetoric as the Senate debated how the process should proceed.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts said. The rebuke was reportedly prompted by a complaint from Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who has become a focus ahead of a vote on whether to call additional witnesses.

Some have criticized Roberts for not policing the presentations of the lawyers for inaccuracies or overblown statements. Some Democrats, for instance, have said Roberts should have challenged assertions from Trump’s lawyers that the House managers have presented no “evidence” of the president’s wrongdoing.

Fallon alluded to Roberts’s well-known metaphor for a judge’s impartiality. “To be an umpire, you have to call balls and strikes,” he said.

But liberals also know that Roberts might be their best hope of prolonging the impeachment trial — by subpoenaing documents and witnesses — in a Republican-majority Senate where many have said they’ve heard enough.

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, former Obama acting solicitor general Neal Katyal, Georgetown law professor Joshua Geltzer and former congressman Mickey Edwards argued that Roberts on his own could make such decisions.

“This isn’t a matter of Democrats needing four ‘moderate’ Republicans to vote for subpoenas and witnesses, as the Trump lawyers have been claiming,” the trio wrote. “Rather, the impeachment rules, like all trial systems, put a large thumb on the scale of issuing subpoenas and place that power within the authority of the judge, in this case the chief justice.”

That view is an outlier, though. And if an agreement on subpoenas can’t be reached in negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Democratic leader Charles Schumer (N.Y), there’s an open question about Roberts’s power if the issue comes to the floor in the form of a motion from Democrats.

The Constitution says that in presidential impeachment proceedings, the chief justice presides over the Senate, a role that usually is filled by the vice president. Walter Dellinger, a longtime Supreme Court advocate and official in the Clinton Justice Department, said that means the chief justice has the power to break ties, just as the vice president normally does.

“If the Senate was split 50-50, it would be incumbent on the presiding officer to decide,” Dellinger said.

Gerhardt and others disagree, saying the Senate would have to specifically give the chief justice such a power. The question never arose for Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase did break two ties during the 1868 trial of President Andrew Johnson. But Gerhardt said Senate rules were different, as was Chase’s activist view of his role.

“Chase had the (Senate) rule, and Chase had the hutzpah,” Gerhardt said.

Most believe Roberts’s definition of impartiality means deferring to the Senate, even on a motion that would fail if the members are evenly divided.