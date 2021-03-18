It says the man was extradited to the United States. It says the United States will “pay a due price.”
Earlier this month, Malaysia’s top court rejected an assertion by the North Korean man that the U.S. charge was politically motivated and ruled that he can be extradited to the United States.
The man, named Mun Chol Myong, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after U.S. authorities requested his extradition.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.