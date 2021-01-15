Bertheussen, 55, also was found guilty of making threats against other peoples. Throughout her trial, she pleaded innocent and argued that Norway’s domestic security agency had conducted a one-sided investigation.
Presiding Judge Yngvild Thue rejected the defense argument, saying the court found the investigation to have been exceptionally thorough.
Bertheussen was arrested in March 2019. Wara stepped down at the same time because of the case, which made headlines in Norway. He has described the vandalism as “unpleasant and scary.”
