Paramedics treated Justice Sonia Sotomayor at her home Friday morning for symptoms brought on by low blood sugar, but she came to work at the Supreme Court as usual, a court spokeswoman said.

“She was treated by D.C. Emergency Medical Services and is doing fine,” court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. “She came to work, followed her usual schedule, and will be participating in planned activities over the weekend.”

Sotomayor was not hospitalized as a result of the incident, which was first reported by Politico. The court met in its private conference and decided it would hear later this term a challenge to President Trump’s travel ban.

Sotomayor, 63, has had diabetes since childhood and has been candid about the disease and her treatment. She has said she treats her Type 1 diabetes with regular testing of her blood sugar and insulin injections and glucose tablets.

Sotomayor joined the court in 2009 and shared her diagnosis with the White House before President Barack Obama nominated her.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor in June. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Sotomayor’s autobiography, “My Beloved World,” opens with a scene of her parents arguing over who would give Sotomayor her insulin shots, and Sotomayor’s decision, as an 8-year-old, to take over the task herself.

She also noted in the book several scares she had as an adult. They convinced her, she wrote, “that for safety’s sake I had to be open about my condition.”