Among those charged is the former director of the Wroclaw Red Cross, identified as Jerzy G., and his deputy, Piotr B.

Polish media identify Jerzy G. as former aide to the education minister and Piotr B. as a former lawmaker. They have since been ousted from the ruling party, just like two other former party members named in the indictment that was sent to court Jan. 31. Six others in the indictment are local business people and Red Cross employees.

The defendants could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

It was not immediately clear when trial would take place.