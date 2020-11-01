Some protesters carried chrysanthemums and memorial candles as reminders that Sunday was All Saints’ Day, a national holiday. Poles were unable to visit the graves of their loved ones because the government decided to close all cemeteries due to the fast-spreading virus.
Hundreds of thousands of Poles, mainly young, have been protesting daily against the right-wing government and the ruling Law and Justice party since the country’s constitutional court ruled Oct.22 to overturn a provision of Poland’s abortion law that permitted abortions of fetuses with congenital defects.
They have been chanting for the resignation of the Law and Justice-led government, which has been in power since 2015. The government’s moves to control the judicial system, a new animal rights law and remarks against LGBT rights by top officials created political divisions and provoked protests before the abortion ruling.
More protests, led by women’s rights activists, are planned for next week.
