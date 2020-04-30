Gersdorf is retiring Thursday and a crowd is gathering before the Supreme Court to thank her for her role in defending the independence of Poland’s judiciary and bid her farewell.
A court general assembly that should have chosen her successor has been put off until social distancing rules against the coronavirus spread are lifted.
President Andrzej Duda, who has the authority to appoint the new head of the court, appointed Judge Kamil Zaradkiewicz on Thursday to be the acting head.
