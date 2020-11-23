The protests have also come to encompass other grievances against both the Catholic church and the conservative ruling party, including the detentions of people taking part in the demonstrations.
On Monday, protesters blocked traffic in Warsaw while others gathered in front of the Education Ministry building in an expression of solidarity with teachers who have been threatened with financial and disciplinary reprisals by the education minister for supporting the women-led protests.
Several people also strapped themselves to the ministry gate and hung a banner reading, “Free abortion and free education.”
