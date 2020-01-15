Huff reportedly pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn’t fire. She took the dog and she and the man drove away, police said. The accomplice hasn’t been identified.
A person found Lobo alone in Washington the next day. The puppy was later reunited with his owner.
Huff has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first degree, armed robbery and additional charges, according to police. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
