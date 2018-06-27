FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, Florida Supreme Court justice Charles Canady speaks in Tallahassee, Fla. President Donald Trump’s list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on White House website in November 2017 includes Canady. (Steve Cannon, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on White House website last November:

— Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

— Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

— Steven Colloton of Iowa, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Allison Eid of Colorado, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

— Raymond Gruender of Missouri, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

— Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Joan Larsen of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Mike Lee of Utah, United States senator

— Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

— Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

— Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

— Kevin Newsom of Alabama, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— William Pryor of Alabama, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

— David Stras of Minnesota, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Amul Thapar of Kentucky, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

— Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

— Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.