Some 4,000 out of Poland’s 10,000 judges are Iustitia members.
The government says the changes it has introduced since 2016 were designed to make the justice system more efficient and free of jurists left over from Poland’s communist era.
The European Union, international judicial bodies and critics in Poland have said the changes undercut the principle of judicial independence and the democratic system of checks and balances.
In response, the government has said it was to prevent “anarchy” in the court system.
