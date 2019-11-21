The document is likely to revive debate about a politically charged probe that shadowed President Donald Trump’s administration from the outset. Trump has long insisted that the investigation into his campaign was a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”
Its release will come amid House impeachment proceedings scrutinizing the Trump administration’s efforts to press Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD