The force did not name the men, in keeping with U.K. policy that suspects are not identified until they are charged.
Liverpool City Council said in a statement that it was” co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”
Anderson, 62, has been Liverpool’s elected mayor since 2012; He has gained national prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Liverpool and other northern cities especially hard. Anderson has made many media appearances as local authorities across the north battled with the British government over restrictions and financial support.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.