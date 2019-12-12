The German Foreign Ministry expelled two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin last Wednesday, after Russian authorities didn’t answer requests by Germany to help shed light on a brazen daylight slaying of a Georgian man in Berlin.

German federal prosecutors took over the investigation after concluding that evidence suggests involvement either by the government of Russia or Chechnya.

AD

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement last week that the “politicized approach to the investigation is inappropriate” and promised to take “reciprocal measures.”

AD

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that the slain man was “a bandit” and “a murderer” and said that Russia repeatedly asked Germany to extradite him, but to no avail.

The German Justice Ministry said Wednesday it is not aware of any extradition requests for the victim from Russia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD