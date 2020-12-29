Tsurkan headed Inter RAO’s trading division when she was arrested in June 2018. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, accused her of handing over classified information about energy supplies to the Moldovan spy agency. Tsurkan has denied the accusations.
Her trial was held behind closed doors, and details of the charges remained hidden from the public. Her lawyers said they would appeal the verdict.
