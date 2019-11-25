Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia election interference. He admitted lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 14 days in prison.
The 25th Congressional District covers part of Los Angeles County and had been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory.
Papadopoulos says he’s running on a pro-Trump agenda.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD