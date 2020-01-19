The demonstrators were marking the 2009 killing of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and reporter Anastasia Baburova.
The two had just left a news conference where Markelov announced that he would seek to overturn the early release from prison of a Russian military officer convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in Chechnya. A Russian nationalist was sentenced to life in prison for the killings.
