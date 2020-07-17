Ginsburg, 87, and the court’s oldest member, has battled cancer four times and has had other health concerns. She was in Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland earlier this week for an unrelated infection related her gall bladder.
In her statement, Ginsburg said she began chemotherapy in mid-May after doctors discovered lesions on her liver. A subsequent scan, on July 7, indicated “significant reduction” of the lesions and no new disease, she said.
“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” Ginsburg said. “I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”
