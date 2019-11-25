Ginsburg returned home Sunday after spending two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was treated for a possible infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.
She was taken to the hospital Friday with a fever and chills. Ginsburg has had cancer four times, including twice in the past year. She had surgery in December to remove a growth on her lung and underwent radiation treatment in August for a tumor on her pancreas.
