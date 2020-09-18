Nina Totenberg, NPR’s Supreme Court correspondent and a longtime friend of Ginsburg’s, reported that the justice in recent days dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Ginsburg had resisted overtures that she retire when Obama was still president, and had hoped to continue to serve until the age of 90. But she was diagnosed with a return of cancer earlier this years, and the Supreme Court said she died of complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, and was the second woman appointed to the court.
“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
In July, announcing her latest bout with cancer, Ginsburg said: “I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam, I remain fully able to do that.”
She had surgery for lung cancer and radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer in recent years. She had also been diagnosed with early-stage pancreatic cancer in 2009 and treatment for colon cancer a decade earlier.
She was the senior justice among the court’s four liberals. It has five conservatives, two of whom — Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh — were named by Trump. Chief Justice Roberts is now at the center of the court, and played the pivotal role this term as the court confronted controversial issues such as abortion, and Trump’s financial records.