Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the high court and a legal pioneer for gender equality whose fierce opinions as a justice made her a hero to the left, died Sept. 18 at her home in Washington. She was 87.

The death was announced in a statement by the U.S. Supreme Court. She had recently been treated for cancer.

Ginsburg’s death is expected to set off political feud over her replacement.

Photos: The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Show More