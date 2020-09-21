After that ceremony, the coffin will be moved to the portico at the top of the front steps of the building. Usually such viewings take place in the court’s Great Hall, but the court is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The public can pay respects from approximately 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Following tradition, Ginsburg’s coffin will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of the justice by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.
Ginsburg, 87, died Sept. 18 of complications from cancer.
She will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery, the court said.