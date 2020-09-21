The court said in a news release that Ginsburg’s coffin will arrive at the court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a private ceremony for the late justice’s family, close friends and fellow justices.
After that ceremony, the coffin will be moved to the portico at the top of the front steps of the building. Such viewings usually take place in the court’s Great Hall, but the court is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The public can pay respects from about 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Following tradition, Ginsburg’s coffin will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of the justice by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.
Pelosi said a formal ceremony at the Capitol on Friday morning will be open only to invited guests because of the pandemic restrictions. More details will be announced later, she said.
“Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage,” the speaker said in the release. “Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”
Ginsburg, 87, died Sept. 18 of complications from cancer.
She will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery, the court said.