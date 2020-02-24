For nearly a decade, a group of nine sisters has made their case to lawmakers in Pierre. The Legislature in 2010 passed a law that does not allow childhood sexual abuse survivors over age 40 to sue organizations. The bill to undo that was once again defeated by lawmakers who did not want to open organizations up to lawsuits for past abuse.
Supporters of the bill argued that lawmakers are allowing organizations to be unaccountable for sexual abuse.
The Charbonneau sisters during the 1950s and 1960s attended St. Paul’s Indian Mission School on the Yankton Reservation in South Dakota, over 500 miles from their home in North Dakota. They say priests and nuns at the school systematically subjected them to rape, abuse and even forced abortions.
The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls did not immediately return a call for comment on the case.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.