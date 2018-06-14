Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., stops a ground ball before making a play to first base, resulting in an out, on the first pitch of the 57th Congressional Baseball Game at National’s Park in Washington, Thursday, June 14, 2018. On June 14, 2017, Scalise and some other Congressional members were victims of a shooting at the baseball field they were practicing on in Alexandria, Va. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.

Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries in the June 2017 shooting, but returned to work last fall. He was walking with the aid of one crutch before the game, but took the field without it.

He said before the game, “I know how lucky I am to be alive.” Scalise said he was starting at second base despite his physical limitations, which “tells you how bad the talent level is.”

He told Fox News Channel, “I can field balls and still make the throw at first.” And he proved it to start the game.

