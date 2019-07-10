WASHINGTON — A second judge has denied a request from the Justice Department to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The latest order came Wednesday in Maryland.

In a separate case, a federal judge in New York said Tuesday the Justice Department couldn’t change lawyers so late in the dispute without giving satisfactory reasons.

The rulings deal a significant blow to the department and Attorney General William Barr, who had personally approved changing up the team.

The Supreme Court has barred including a citizenship question, at least temporarily.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

In a third case, a judge in San Francisco hasn’t yet agreed to allow the Justice Department to replace its legal team.

