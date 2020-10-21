The 22-member committee is slated to vote on Barrett’s nomination Thursday afternoon, and she was widely expected to win support on a party-line vote. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has fast-tracked the nomination, has said the full Senate will vote on Monday to confirm the conservative jurist.
Trump had nominated Barrett on Sept. 26, tapping her to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died eight days earlier. If confirmed, Barrett will be his third justice on the Supreme Court.
In announcing that the committee’s 10 Democrats will boycott, Schumer highlighted McConnell’s actions in 2016 when he refused to consider Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, the choice of President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February.
McConnell and Senate Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), insisted that the president chosen in November of that year, eight months after the nomination, should fill the seat.
Schumer has lashed out at the GOP, calling their actions hypocrisy.
“Fearing a loss at the ballot box, Republicans are showing that they do not care about the rules or what the American people want, but are concerned only with raw political power,” Schumer said.
McConnell’s office had no immediate raction to the Democrats’ planned boycott.