Barrett, 48, is President Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court and would solidify a judicial legacy for the White House and Senate Republicans that also includes dozens of younger and more ideologically conservative judges to the federal appeals courts. An acolyte of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett is certain to diverge dramatically from the woman she will succeed: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 and was for decades an enduring icon for liberals.
The battle to confirm Barrett — whose installation occurred as more than 60 million people had already cast their ballots for president — also plunged a Senate already bruised by years of tit-for-tat skirmishes in the judicial wars into deeper partisan acrimony. Incensed Democrats charged Republicans with hypocrisy for blocking a Democratic president’s Supreme Court nominee for eight months in 2016 and repeatedly pointed out that no justice has been confirmed this close to a presidential election.
But Republicans asserted their raw power, muscling Barrett’s nomination through in just over four weeks and with no bipartisan support — the first time that has occurred for a Supreme Court nominee in generations and a reflection of the politicized atmosphere around judicial fights.
“Her intellectual brilliance is unquestioned,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said of Barrett on Sunday. “Her command of the law is remarkable. Her integrity is above reproach.”
Once sworn in, Barrett will solidify a 6-3 conservative majority on the court and will be in position to immediately hear contentious cases on elections and health care.
The White House planned an outdoor ceremony after the vote Monday night and Justice Clarence Thomas was expected to administer the judicial oath.
A centerpiece of the Democrats’ strategy against Barrett was the pending case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act, set for oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Nov. 10 with the Trump administration and Republican attorneys general arguing that the entire 2010 health care law should be invalidated.
From the moment Barrett was nominated, one Democratic senator after another warned that the judge, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, would pose a significant threat to the Affordable Care Act, having critically written about legal reasonings that had previously rescued it.
Barrett assiduously declined to hint at how she would rule on that case, California vs. Texas, as well as evaluate existing Supreme Court precedents on abortion, gay rights and use of contraceptives. She attempted to differentiate herself from her mentor, Scalia, and, despite her personal and well-documented opposition to abortion, told senators that she would not abide by the “law of Amy,” but rather of the American people.
“You deserve a Supreme Court nominee who will speak truth to power or at least acknowledge when basic precedent exists, even if it’s inconvenient to the President who nominated her,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said.