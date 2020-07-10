A national security law imposed on semi-autonomous Hong Kong by Beijing last month law criminalizes what the government considers separatist activities.
“The (German) federal government, together with its EU partners, has repeatedly expressed its concern that the law seriously undermines the extensive autonomy of Hong Kong and negatively affects the independence of the justice system and the rule of law,” the ministry said in a statement.
