Francisco’s departure was expected, and in his resignation letter to the president he called Attorney General William P. Barr a “friend and patriot” and said that together the administration had “furthered the principle of limited constitutional government.”

“We have had significant success in advancing the rule of law — including protecting religious liberty, ensuring vigorous enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws and safeguarding the executive power that the Constitution confers on the president,” Francisco wrote.

The last of Francisco’s 17 arguments as solicitor general was to object to a New York prosecutor’s subpoena for Trump’s long-withheld private financial records. The court has yet to rule in the case.

Francisco said Trump’s appointment of two Supreme Court justices and nearly 200 other federal judges “will redound to the benefit of the nation for many years to come.”

The principal political deputy in the solicitor general’s office, Jeffrey B. Wall, is expected to become acting solicitor general and is probably a candidate for the job if Trump is reelected. People with knowledge of the issue say Patrick Philbin, a deputy White House counsel and one of Trump’s lawyers during the Senate impeachment hearings, is also under consideration.

Francisco is the second high-ranking Department of Justice official to announce his departure in recent days, although the exits are not connected.

Brian Benczkowski, the head of the department’s criminal division, announced his departure in an email to staff on Wednesday.

The solicitor general is often referred to as the “tenth justice” because the person in the office is so often involved in the cases the court accepts. (Justice Elena Kagan held the position before President Barack Obama nominated her to the court in 2010.) It is considered the most coveted and challenging job in the country for an appellate lawyer, and Francisco, who is of Filipino descent, was the first Asian American to hold the job.

He is a longtime favorite of the conservative legal establishment, and a good match for the aggressive legal strategy Trump wanted to employ.

DOJ’s positions on legal issues change with administrations, but the “SG,” as lawyers calls the office, traditionally has soft-pedaled any abrupt U-turns. Francisco did not.

A striking example of that came when the department said it would not defend the Affordable Care Act against a constitutional challenge from Republican-led states. The case is to be argued next term.

But it was only one change the office forthrightly acknowledged. It reversed Obama administration positions on voting rights cases, switched sides in a suit challenging Texas’ redistricting plans, revoked past support for organized labor on union dues, rescinded protection for transgender students and split with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on protection for LGBTQ workers.

This term, Francisco argued that the administration should be allowed to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting some immigrants from deportation instituted by former president Barack Obama. Wall argued that a Louisiana law restricting abortion should be upheld, although it is almost identical to a Texas law struck down in 2016, when Obama’s solicitor general was on the other side.

Neither case has been decided yet .

Some liberal justices challenged Francisco to defend the changes.

“How many times this term already have you flipped positions from prior administrations?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Francisco during an oral argument in 2018.

But the administration’s views were often endorsed by the court’s conservatives. A notable exception came last term, when Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court’s liberals to rule that the Commerce Department had not made a proper case for adding a question on citizenship to the Census form all Americans received in 2020.

One way Francisco was different from his predecessors was in taking issues quickly and directly to the Supreme Court, rather than letting an issue proceed slowly through the legal process.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck keeps a running court of the times the administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene when a lower court issues an adverse ruling.

According to Vladeck’s numbers, Francisco made 29 such applications, 17 of which were granted in full or in part. By comparison, in the previous 16 years of Obama and George W. Bush, the solicitor general made only eight such requests.

Francisco also roiled the waters early in his tenure when he told the Supreme Court in a highly unusual filing that it should consider disciplining lawyers for an undocumented teenage immigrant in a legal fight to get an abortion.

He called out lawyers for the ACLU for helping the girl to quickly receive the procedure after a favorable court ruling, even though they knew DOJ lawyers planned to go to the Supreme Court the next day.

The lawyers responded they did nothing wrong in serving their client, and the Supreme Court eventually declined to get involved.

“Not all communication breakdowns constitute misconduct,” the court said.

