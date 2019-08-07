In this Aug. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. As Trump attempts to return to the role of national unifier after yet another set of shooting tragedies, his efforts to heal a divided nation are further complicated by his own role in stoking the kind of incendiary rhetoric that appears to have inspired one of the shooters (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s plan to carry a message of national unity and healing to the sites of the most recent mass shootings in America is drawing skepticism from some local residents as well as Democratic candidates.

Trump is expected to visit Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday morning and El Paso, Texas, in the afternoon to praise first responders and console family members and survivors. A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, says Trump also wants to have a conversation about ways to head off such violence in the future.

Critics of the president point to his own divisive language and his anti-immigrant rhetoric that sounds much like that of the El Paso gunman. Some go so far as to say he has helped to create the hatred that made the shootings possible.

