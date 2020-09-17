Torra had refused to remove a banner reading “Free Political Prisoners and Exiles” during an official election campaign period, during which public officials are prohibited from using public buildings to display political propaganda.
The court said that the banner’s message in favor of the release from prison of politicians and activists who had broken the law for the separatist cause favored pro-secession parties running for election.
Torra has been allowed to remain in power during the appeal process.
The court’s ruling is expected in the coming days.
