Catalan television TV3 described the individuals under investigation as “businessmen with links” to Catalonia’s two major pro-independence parties.
Several of the top leaders of a failed 2017 secession attempt for Spain’s northeast corner are in prison. Others fled the country.
The movement is supported by roughly half the population of the wealthy region, but rejected by the other half and across Spain as a whole.
