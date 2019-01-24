WASHINGTON — The stepson of conservative writer Jerome Corsi, a target in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has appeared before a grand jury.

Andrew Stettner was questioned for about an hour Thursday at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Corsi is an associate of ex-Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone. Investigators are looking into whether Corsi and Stone had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plan to release hacked material damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.

Corsi and Stettner’s lawyer Larry Klayman says prosecutors questioned Stettner about a computer Corsi asked his stepson to “scrub.” Corsi said he wanted Stettner to refurbish the old computer for his wife to use.

Corsi turned down a deal to plead guilty to a false-statements charge. He has said he didn’t knowingly lie to investigators.

