To do so, said lawyers for the state’s only abortion clinic and a doctor, would be to “abandon a rule of law that this Court has said uniquely implicates the country’s ‘confidence in the Judiciary.” The quoted statement is from the court’s 1992 decision in Casey v. Planned Parenthood, in which the court upheld the essential holding of Roe and said states may not impose an undue burden on a woman’s right to the procedure.