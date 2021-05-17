In accepting the case, the court said it would examine whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.” That has been a key component of the court’s jurisprudence.
The Mississippi law would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But both a district judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents.
“In an unbroken line dating to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s abortion cases have established (and affirmed, and re-affirmed) a woman’s right to choose an abortion before viability,” Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote for the appeals court. “States may regulate abortion procedures prior to viability so long as they do not impose an undue burden on the woman’s right but they may not ban abortions.”
Mississippi already bans abortions after 20 weeks, and it has also passed legislation that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or near six weeks. Lower courts declined to let that law, or the 15-week ban passed in 2018, take effect.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves wrote in a 2018 ruling that the Mississippi legislature’s “professed interest in ‘women’s health’ is pure gaslighting.”
“The State chose to pass a law it knew was unconstitutional to endorse a decades-long campaign, fueled by national interest groups, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Reeves wrote.
The state argued that because the clinic challenging the law offered abortions only up to 16 weeks, the law was not affecting many women. The harm to the state, it said, was “requiring it to permit inhumane abortion procedures which cause a fetus to experience pain — a factor the Supreme Court has never explicitly addressed.”
But the Center for Reproductive Rights, representing the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said the law was simply not allowed by Roe or the court’s 1992 decision affirming the abortion right, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
“Before viability, it is for the pregnant person, and not the state, to make the ultimate decision whether to continue a pregnancy” the center said in its brief to the Supreme Court.
“A pre-viability abortion ban unquestionably contravenes this fundamental tenet of the Court’s abortion jurisprudence.”
Antiabortion activists are hoping that a changed Supreme Court will alter that jurisprudence. President Donald Trump said overturning Roe was a priority when he chose three justices: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Kavanaugh and Barrett could be particularly important, because they replaced two justices who had protected abortion rights, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, respectively.
Until the Supreme Court acts, it is likely that lower courts will continue to strike down the restrictive laws, even if reluctantly.
That was evident in the 5th Circuit’s decision. Even though the panel was unanimous in striking the Mississippi law, Circuit Judge James Ho wrote separately to criticize Reeves’s opinion.
The decision, Ho wrote, “displays an alarming disrespect for the millions of Americans who believe that babies deserve legal protection during pregnancy as well as after birth, and that abortion is the immoral, tragic, and violent taking of innocent human life.”
The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.