The commission typically wins more than a billion dollars a year in disgorgement orders from federal courts. They are distinct from fines, which the SEC uses to punish wrongdoing.

After blockbuster decisions last week regarding federal protection for LGBTQ workers and the program shielding undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, Liu v. SEC was the only decision announced by the justices Monday, and it is unclear whether more will be released later this week.

It was an indication that the Supreme Court’s term may run longer than its usual conclusion at the end of June.

An extension would be the result both of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the court’s schedule and the difficulty of resolving the controversial cases that the court accepted this term.

The social distancing required by the pandemic caused the court to cancel oral arguments in its grand courtroom in March and April, which typically is the last month for oral arguments. Instead, the justices held arguments via telephone in May. None of the 10 cases heard that month have been decided.

There are 14 remaining cases overall, and they are among the term’s most controversial.

Among them are President Trump’s legal battles to keep his personal financial records from Congress and a New York prosecutor and a restrictive Louisiana abortion law that could close down all but one clinic in the state. In addition, the court took cases on whether some religiously affiliated organizations must provide contraceptive care to female employees because of the Affordable Care Act and whether presidential electors can be forced to abide by the popular vote in their states.

The Liu case involved a scheme to defraud foreign nationals concocted by Charles Liu and his wife Xin (Lisa) Wang, who solicited nearly $27 million.

The money was supposed to go toward the construction of a cancer-treatment center, which was never built. The foreign nationals were drawn to the proposal because of a government program that permits noncitizens to apply for permanent residence in the United States by making significant investments in approved commercial enterprises.

A district court agreed with the SEC on disgorgement of the full amount that Liu and Wang had raised from investors, minus about $250,000 left in the corporate account.

Liu argued that was too much and that Congress had not authorized the disgorgement practice.

Only Thomas agreed with the latter argument. But the rest of the court agreed that the amount was too great.

“Congress prohibited the SEC from seeking an equitable remedy in excess of a defendant’s net profits from wrongdoing,” Sotomayor wrote.