The Supreme Court on Monday gave a civic activist another shot at proving that his arrest at a Florida city council meeting was in retaliation for his criticism of public officials.

The court said it was ruling narrowly for Fane Lozman, whose battles with the Riviera Beach City Council had become legendary. It said a lower court had been wrong to stop his retaliation lawsuit.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote for the court. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented

Lozman v. City of Riviera Beach grew from an attempt to cut Logan off at a city council meeting into a major free-speech showdown that carried nationwide implications for citizens arrested — as Lozman was — by government officials whom they criticize.

During the public comments of a November 2006 meeting of the city council, Lozman was talking, as he often did, about the subject of political corruption. The presiding council member told him to stop, and Lozman said he would not.

“Carry him out,” Elizabeth Wade told a police officer. Lozman was led away in handcuffs and spent hours in jail. The episode can be seen on YouTube.

Lozman was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. A state prosecutor declined to pursue them, however, saying there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Lozman then filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city, saying the council violated his First Amendment rights with a retaliatory arrest.

To prevail, Lozman had to show that his speech was protected by the First Amendment, that the arrest would be enough to deter the average person from speaking, and that “animus” motivated those responsible for his arrest. There were grounds for each, especially since council members had been recorded in a private meeting agreeing to teach Lozman a lesson.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which covers Florida, Georgia and Alabama, imposes a fourth factor in such a lawsuit. If the government can show there was a reasonable belief that any law was broken — probable cause — the claim of retaliation cannot go forward.

With disorderly conduct and resisting arrest out, prosecutors found an obscure Florida law making it a misdemeanor to interrupt or disturb “any school or any assembly of people met for the worship of God or for any lawful purpose.”

It is possible that is what Lozman was about to do, the appeals court judge reasoned, and a jury agreed. Lozman’s complaint could not go forward.

The Supreme Court years ago decided that a finding of probable cause barred a claim of retaliatory prosecution. So the question before the court was whether the same standard should be applied to arrests.

The city of Riviera Beach was backed by the Trump administration, the District of Columbia and 10 states who said that showing there was probable cause for an arrest — even if it is not for the original charge — should be the end of a retaliatory arrest claim. Otherwise, they argued, the courts would be flooded with lawsuits by unhappy arrestees who claimed the government was simply biased against them.

This was Lozman’s second trip to the Supreme Court, a rarity when the cases present different questions of law.

The first time Lozman and the city met at the high court, the justices reviewed Lozman’s claim that Riviera Beach had improperly used federal admiralty law to seize (and later destroy) his two-story, plywood houseboat, with French doors, moored at the city marina. The court ruled 7 -2 against the city, saying Lozman’s houseboat was more house than boat and that admiralty law was inappropriate for the case.

Both cases were Lozman v. Riviera Beach.